Weather improves after heaviest snowfall in Kashmir

Published at February 08, 2019 10:51 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Weather improved in Kashmir valley on Friday after it recieved heaviest snowfall so far this season.

According to Meteorological department the western disturbance that caused rain and heavy snowfall is moving out.

"Weather has already improved and we are expecting further improvement during the next 24 hours," an official said.

Kashmir Valley received snowfall from Wednesday till Thursday and this has been the season's heaviest snowfall so far, he said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Srinagar city was recorded minus 1 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam minus 4.3 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degree Celsius.

Leh in Ladakh region recorded minus 6.5, Kargil minus 16.6 and Drass minus 9.4 degrees Celsius.

The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was at 6.1, Katra 5.9, Batote minus 2.5 while Bannihal and Bhaderwah recorded minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

 

