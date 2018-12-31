Weapon looting: Police dismisses four PSOs for dereliction of duties

Javid AhmadSrinagar
Police on Monday dismissed four Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of former MLC, Muzaffar Parray for dereliction of duties after unknown men looted their four service rifles at Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday.
“Four Police personnel who were deployed as PSOs with MLC Mohammed Muzzafar Parray, have been dismissed from service for dereliction of duties and unauthorised absence,” police spokesman said.
On Sunday four rifles were looted by unknown men from the official residence of Parray at J-37 government quarters at Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar.
One of the PSO had reported to the Police that three men arrived at the quarter and overpowered him before fleeing with the weapons.