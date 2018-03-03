We will retaliate the attack, say Maoists

AgenciesBHUPALPALLI
A day after 10 of its cadres were killed in an exchange of fire in the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, the outlawed CPI(Maoists) claimed it was “a unilateral fire from the police.”
Jagan, the Moaist party’s spokesperson, through a statement said no top cadre of the party were among the dead. “One betrayer gave information to the police that led to the killing of 10 naxals,” Jagan, who is the State secretary of the outlawed party said.
The party also said Dadaboina Swamy alias Prabhakar, District Committee member, and Ratna who belonged to Rampur village of Hanamkonda mandal were killed in the encounter. The rest belonged to Sukma and Danthewada districts of Chattisgarh.
Claiming the encounter was “a unilateral fire from the police, Jagan claimed the cadre were taking rest and speaking to the people when the police raided the place.
He accused the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, Raman Singh and K. Chandrashekara Rao were acting like autocrats and “selling away the precious natural resources of tribals” to dometic and international corporate entities. “The[The State governments] are killing all those who question them. However, the Maoist party would align with the Dalits and tribal people and retaliate the attacks,” he said.
Friday’s encounter was carried out by the elite Greyhounds commandos of Telangana that specialises in anti-insurgency operations against Naxalites and Maoists. One commando was killed in the operation.
