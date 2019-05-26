About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 26, 2019 |

We will now begin a new journey to build a new India: Modi

All set for a second term as prime minister, Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government will now begin "a new journey to build a new India with new energy" and asked newly elected MPs of the NDA to work without any discrimination, including on the basis of faith and castes.
In his over 75-minute address after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi also stressed on the need to win over the trust of minorities, saying they were made to live in "fear" and "exploited" during elections for vote-bank politics, apparently a dig at the opposition parties.
He invoked the spirit of 1857 struggle for freedom, saying all communities had then joined hands for independence and a similar movement should be started for good governance now.
"We stand for those who trusted us and also for those whose trust we have to win over," he said.
Modi also gave several directions to the MPs, including to not give media statements merely for publicity and shun the "VIP culture".
With speculation rife over who will join his Council of Ministers, Modi said he was yet to go through details of all the NDA MPs and asked them to not trust media reports in this regard, adding they are aimed at creating confusion and often put out with "bad intentions". Responsibilities will be given as per norms, he said. Modi said elections often divide and create gulf but 2019 polls united people and society.
There was a pro-incumbency sentiment in this election and its result was a positive mandate, he said, adding that there is no better path than serving people when in power.
"We ran the government for poor people between 2014-19 and I can say the poor elected govt this time," he said.
He also called for the NDA to work with cohesion for the country's development and said his "naara" (slogan) for the alliance is "national ambition and regional aspirations". The NDA has 353 MPs, including 303 of the BJP.

 

 

Latest News

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

May 25 | RK Online Desk
2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Man dies in Awantipora road accident

Man dies in Awantipora road accident

May 25 | RK Online Desk
3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Sumbal minor

Sumbal minor's rape: Police files charge sheet against accused before ...

May 25 | M.T Rasool
Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

May 25 | PTI
SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

May 25 | RK Online Desk
Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

May 25 | RK Online Desk
At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 25 | Press Trust of India
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

May 25 | Agencies
Jammu DIG suspends

Jammu DIG suspends 'absent' SHO during surprise inspection

May 25 | Agencies
Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

May 25 | Agencies
Three killed in Reasi road accident

Three killed in Reasi road accident

May 25 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 26, 2019 |

We will now begin a new journey to build a new India: Modi

              

All set for a second term as prime minister, Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government will now begin "a new journey to build a new India with new energy" and asked newly elected MPs of the NDA to work without any discrimination, including on the basis of faith and castes.
In his over 75-minute address after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi also stressed on the need to win over the trust of minorities, saying they were made to live in "fear" and "exploited" during elections for vote-bank politics, apparently a dig at the opposition parties.
He invoked the spirit of 1857 struggle for freedom, saying all communities had then joined hands for independence and a similar movement should be started for good governance now.
"We stand for those who trusted us and also for those whose trust we have to win over," he said.
Modi also gave several directions to the MPs, including to not give media statements merely for publicity and shun the "VIP culture".
With speculation rife over who will join his Council of Ministers, Modi said he was yet to go through details of all the NDA MPs and asked them to not trust media reports in this regard, adding they are aimed at creating confusion and often put out with "bad intentions". Responsibilities will be given as per norms, he said. Modi said elections often divide and create gulf but 2019 polls united people and society.
There was a pro-incumbency sentiment in this election and its result was a positive mandate, he said, adding that there is no better path than serving people when in power.
"We ran the government for poor people between 2014-19 and I can say the poor elected govt this time," he said.
He also called for the NDA to work with cohesion for the country's development and said his "naara" (slogan) for the alliance is "national ambition and regional aspirations". The NDA has 353 MPs, including 303 of the BJP.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;