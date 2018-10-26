We will continue to advocate dialogue: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday rejected the assertion of Governor Satyapal Malik wherein he had negated the role of local parties favoring peace process.
In a statement issued from party headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, Chief Spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are the primary stakeholders and that National Conference being the largest political dispensation will continue to highlight the issues that concern our people. “We have been the advocates of dialogue, both internal and external, since long before Governor SP Malik assumed office and we will continue to advocate it after his tenure as well.”
He said that National conference has always been an advocate of peace and it will continue advocating it. “We cannot close our eyes to the woes of people. Our state is directly hit by the tension between India and Pakistan and when their relations improve we are the direct beneficiaries.”
The spokesperson said that it is the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are suffering on daily basis. “Our people every now and then come in the line of fire across the valley, around LOC and border areas. The people in the border areas aren’t able to continue with their daily activities. The situation elsewhere in the state is no better. A sense of insecurity looms large, and youth are the worst hit of all. Killings, maiming, and crackdowns have become the order of the day. We are obligated to stand with our people, and we will continue to do so with all our might,” the chief spokesperson said adding, “As an important stakeholder and a representative of the people we will not be apologetic about talking about normalizing relations.”
He said that the situation demands conciliation and that prolongation of the current iron fist strategy won’t help the peace to thrive. “The government doesn’t want to engage with the separatists because they blame Pakistan for that but what stops them from engaging a party like ours that is only demanding what is our historical right and had been given to the people in 1947 as a way of guaranteeing Accession. It is therefore high time for the government of India to restore autonomy to Jammu & Kashmir.”