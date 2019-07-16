We sincerely want KPs to return their homeland: Hurriyat (G)

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hurriyat Conference (G) has said it always welcomes the homecoming of Kashmiri Pandits and encourages every move which helps their return.

“Let them come back and live as they previously used to, along with their Muslim brothers,” a Hurriyat (G) spokesperson said in a statement.

“We wholeheartedly and sincerely want them to come back, but will oppose any move to settle them in separate colonies as it negates the very fabric of our social, cultural and mutual bonds,” he said.

Commenting on Governor’s statement that separate settlement for Pandits is a compulsion and not a choice, Hurriyat (G) spokesperson said “if the decision is subservient to compulsions, then there is every possibility of fading away the realities under the veil and dust of so-called compulsions which everybody can narrate according to his own choice.”