We never violated ceasefire, retaliated in self-defence: BSF

Police chief says will deal with abductors of cops
Javid AhmadSrinagar, July 28:
A top paramilitary BSF officer Friday said the government forces never on the Indian side never violate ceasefire but retaliate in self-defence along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).
“From our side we put in efforts to maintain the ceasefire with complete honesty and never resorted to first fire, but if there is a fire from the other side, we have to retaliate in self-defence,” Additional Director General, Special Director General of Headquarters (Western Command) of BSF, Kamal Nayan Choubey said. “We have never, not even once violated the ceasefire agreement between.”
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a BSF attestation parade function at BSF subsidiary training centre Srinagar where 204 fresh trainees passed out the parade after 44 weeks of training.
More than 45,000 BSF personnel including recruits and in servicemen have been trained at the centre.
About the situation on the borders Choubey said there were challenges on borders and BSF would perform its duty.
“There are challenges on borders and till the challenges remain there, BSF will perform its duty with responsibility,” the top BSF officer said.
Barring Kashmir, where BSF works under Army along the LoC, the senior BSF officer ruled out any infiltration bid along the IB from Jammu to south Gujarat, where BSF has direct control on the border security.
“I can’t comment on Kashmir but along the IB, we have not received single information about the infiltration in past one and a half year,” Choubey said.
Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Sheesh Paul Vaid, who was an invitee at the BSF attestation parade function, said Police would deal with those abducting the government forces personnel in Kashmir.
“We will have to deal with the abductors,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the event responding on whether any policy was being adopted to prevent abduction incidents of the government forces personnel.
Earlier, a Special Police Officer, Mudasir Ahmad Lone was abducted by suspected militants from Chan Kitar area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
“We received information about the abduction of the SPO,” the DGP said. “His family has said that the SPO has gone to his aunt’s house and we are verifying it.”
On whether any advisory had been issued to Policemen, the DGP said, “As such, no advisory has been issued but the policemen should take precautions.”
