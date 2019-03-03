We must have collective narrative against ban on Jama’at-e-Islami: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday urged people to have “collective narrative” against ban on Jama’at -e-Islami by government of India.
In a statement issue here, Geelani said that people and separatists need to have a “collective narrative” against the government banning Jama’at -e-Islami—otherwise if we turn a blind eye to the onslaught on our basic and fundamental rights.
“The day will not be too far when we all will be kicked out of our residences to accommodate their majority, same way the Israeli Zionist have done in Palestine,” Geelani said, adding “This is unethical and undemocratic act by the rulers.” He alleged that every political or religious party has their own narrative of the political instability. “Those who can push their poor population to the flames of nuclear war can go to any extent to retain power,” Geelani said.
Meanwhile, Geelani expressed shock about the tragic road accidents at Udhampur and Kishtwar where about 13 people lost their lives and dozens got injured. He said although death has a fixed date and time and every life has to perish, such tragedies are unfortunate and shocking. He prayed for eternal peace of departed souls and wished the injured, speedy recovery. Geelani also condoled the demise of mother of Ghulam Qadir Bhat (Gushi Kupwara) who is languishing in jail for the last 15 years.