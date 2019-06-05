About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 05, 2019 | Agencies

We must act now to protect environment for future generation: Advisor to J&K Governor

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, K Vijay Kumar has said that human actions in the past have threatened the environment and damage has already been caused to the nature to a greater extent.

But our united efforts can make the situation better thereby contributing to have clean environment and making this world more beautiful to live, he said on Tuesday.

The Advisor, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said this while addressing the gathering especially the students participating in the World Environment Day - 2019 celebrations being organised by the Department of Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing.

