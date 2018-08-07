We have lost great player: VFI

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), which is affiliated to the International Volleyball Federation and Indian Olympic Association, on Monday, expressed their deep shock over the sudden demise of ace Volleyball player of Jammu and Kashmir, Showkat Ahmad Dar, who died on Sunday in the middle of the volleyball match.
“I am shocked to know the sudden demise of budding Volleyball, Showkat Ahmad Dar (Jassy) from Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the letter issued by Secretary General VFI, Ramavavtar Singh Jakhar to CEO Volleyball Association of J&K and Associate Secretary VFI, Kuldip Magotra.
“It is heartening to note that his end came when he was playing Volleyball match against Punjab at Anantnag and ultimately helped winning the match for his State-J&K,” further reads the letter.
The letter states, “By Showkat’s untimely death we have lost one of the great upcoming volleyball players from Valley and it is a major setback to VFI.”
“I have personally advised him to come for the next selection trial for the Indian team but unfortunately we have lost one of the best players,” it reads.
VFI through the letter expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, “Please convey heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on my personal behalf and on behalf of VFI. May his soul rest in peace.”
Meanwhile, a pall of gloom engulfed the Valley especially his native village soon after the news about the unexpected death of Showkat spread across the state.
Showkat Ahmad Dar alias Jassy passed away on Sunday when he was playing volleyball match against Punjab team at Harnag, Anantnag.
Due to cardiac arrest Showkat collapsed in the middle of the match soon after celebrating the winning shot smashed by him in the third set of the game.
Though he was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital but he breathed his last on the way.
Showkat, hailing from Bugund Kulgam, is survived by his parents, Gul Mohammad Dar and Misra Bano besides three siblings, two brothers and a sister.
Showkat was a star Spiker of the state and has represented the State three-times consecutively in National Volleyball Championships.
Upon the news of his death, many sports associations of J&K besides sportspersons, fans and netizens expressed their grief and condolences besides expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family.
In one of the social media post a netizen wrote, “Very shocking, indeed a big loss to sports fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir, may his soul rest in eternal peace. Ameen” (sic.)
