We don't harbor hatred against India, its people: Geelani

Expresses shock over Tsunami deaths in Indonesia, landslide deaths of Uri
Expresses shock over Tsunami deaths in Indonesia, landslide deaths of Uri
Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday said that conglomerate has time and again reiterated their stand that Kashmiris don’t harbor any hatred against India nor wish anything bad for the people of India.
“We wholeheartedly wish them good and honestly want them to live in peace and prosperity. We are not fond of criticizing India nor are we in search of any excuses to hammer you out,” Geelani said in a statement issued here. “Indian armed forces have left their ugly footprints everywhere in the state providing an ample proof of untold stories of the oppression. He said Kashmiri people are fighting very hard to get rid of the slavery for last so many decades, but India instead of addressing the fundamental issue always beats the bush to stay in a denial mode.” “Suppressing our legitimate struggle with its military might, India has massacred more than half a million people and this seems to have no end even today,” he alleged.
He said “scars of the mighty oppression are so painful and traumatizing that whole population is suffering for decades together. Pointing fingers to neighboring country to hide its blood drenched hands has no takers especially in a civilized world.” He further said that Indian hegemony and atrocities have crossed all its limits and even the worst enemies of humanity feel ashamed when a baby of just 18 months is showered with pellets by the so-called world’s largest democracy.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman said that such childish utterances from Delhi rulers can no longer lease the “oppressor” for too long.
“Hatchery of stooges groomed in the lap of India particularly the fresh entrants may justify the occupation, but history and the Indian people themselves are witness to the fact that such maneuvering can never cement their forced control of the populace and statements like this is a confession that people of Kashmir are not only alienated with India but express it too,” he added. He said that Indian rulers should accept the ground reality before it is too late to mend the situation.