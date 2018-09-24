We don’t believe in revenge: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 23:
Ruling out any intent to make the fight with militants an “individual” and a “tit for tat” affair, Jammu Kashmir Police Sunday said it does not believe in “vengeance” and would never resort to such tactics.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Muneer Ahmad Khan said J&K Police is a disciplined professional force which does not believe in “revenge”.
However, he said their mandate was clear and that they would continue to work toward that.
Khan said the task of Police was clear and they never had an ‘individual’ approach in doing their task.
Regarding the Tral gunfight, ADGP said a Pakistani origin Jaish militant had been killed but added that they had a tip off that some more militants were hiding in the area and for this purpose they have had expanded the search operations in nearby villages too.
He said the body of the slain militant and his weapon had been recovered from the gunfight site. (KNS)