We carry Delhi’s baggage of blunders: MLA Rasheed

Asks pro-India parties to stay honest, loyal to sentiments of masses
Langate:
Appealing political parties to wake up and save precious lives in Kashmir, AIP President Engineer Abul Rasheed today said that the regional pro-India political parties were carrying “Delhi’s baggage of blunders.”
In a statement issued today Rasheed said “Unless the political parties of various thoughts don’t lead the masses from the front and make New Delhi understand about the sacrifices, sentiments and aspirations of Kashmiris nothing may change on the ground. It is unfortunate that New Delhi has been using every killing to strengthen its view point on Kashmir dispute. While it uses unknown killings to create a wedge between Kashmiris and tries to demoralize pro-resistance forces, it cunningly cries being victim of Pakistan sponsored militancy while killing Kashmiris in the name of encounters.
‘Youth joining militant ranks worrisome for security agencies’
Srinagar: Youth joining militant ranks amid poll is said to be worrisome situation for the security agencies.
Over a dozen of youth from South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts joined militancy in recent days. A youth has also joined militant ranks in Kupwara.
The photographs of many youth holding assault rifles have gone viral from past couple of days.
Official sources said that during the current year a number of youth mostly educated have joined militancy. Some of them though have been neutralized but yet qualified youth are joining militant ranks in Kashmir particularly in Southern parts known for volatility.
Official records show that during the months of April and Many of the ongoing year, over 140 youth joined militant outfits including Hizbul Mujhadeen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad and even some joined Albadar outfit. “These youth leave homes and a couple of days post their photographs holding assault rifles on social media,” said an official who admitted that joining of youth to militant ranks is worrisome and need to be effectively tackled.
“I received information about over a dozen youth from past 24 hours who have joined militancy. It implies the killing of militants has not stopped these youth to desist from joining militancy,” the official said.
As per official sources those who are missing or have joined militant ranks include Rayees Ahmed Khan of Wahil Shopian, Adil Bashir Sheikh of Zainpora Shopian, Muhammad Rafiq Bhat of Achhan Pulwama, Yawar Mushtaq of Bundhpahu Shopian and Ajaz Ahmed of Dradsun Kupwara.
Meanwhile, reports about missing youth are pouring in from different parts of South Kashmir villages including Rohmu, Lelhar and Rajpora Pulwama. An official while confirming the reports about the missing youth said that they are in constant touch with their families. He said they are hopeful these youth will shun militancy and return to their families. The joining of youth into militancy has sent security agencies into a tizzy as they believe that militancy is a threat to peace and security of the country. “It is really a worrisome development,” said an police official wishing not be named. Meanwhile, a number of videos on social media have gone viral in which family members of these youth are appealing them to return their houses.