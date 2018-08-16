We are not terrorists: Farooq Abdullah calls for equality

AgenciesNew Delhi
Kashmiris are not terrorists, said National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday, while adding that he will not accept the idea of a nation sans equality.
Farooq, while addressing an event here in Delhi, urged for adopting ideals of Mahatma Gandhi who strongly propagated secularism.
"We (Kashmiris) are not terrorists. We don't want to separate from the nation. But at the same time we will not support the idea of a nation where its people are not treated equally.
No matter if a person is Hindu, Muslim, Christian or a Sikh all should be treated equally. We want Gandhi's India, a secular India," said Farooq.
On Saturday, Farooq strongly opined that he will fight for special rights given to the state of Jammu and Kashmir under the article 35A.
Asserting that he will fight for the special provision until his death, the NC president underscored that the fallout of any tinkering with the Constitutional provision would be difficult to control.
Article 35A, which gives special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, is currently facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.