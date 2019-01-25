We are not against India’s RD, honor promises made with Kashmiris: Sehrai

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 24:
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai said that Kashmiris are not inimical to the people of India or against their celebrations of Republic Day but only want the demand with regard to self-determination to be accorded due regard and people be provided an opportunity to express their aspiration with regard to their political destiny and future. In a statement on Thursday Sehrai said, “We as a nation do not have any sort of prejudice or enmity against India or its people, nor do we dislike its fortune, but it has never honored its word with regard to a referendum in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Sehrai further said, “By observing 26th January as a black day we just invite the attention of the people of India to the question that is it justified to celebrate the Republic Day of a country which has usurped the democratic rights of Kashmiri people for the past 71 years.”
He said the UN Charter supports the right to self-determination of every nation of the world and this right has been accepted as the basic and birthright of every human being. This world body has recommended that the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir should be respected and India has promised at national as well as international levels that they will hold a referendum in this state but those promises are yet to be fulfilled and the people of this state are being denied their democratic right.
Meanwhile, Sehrai paid tributes to the people killed in Handwara massacre. He said, “This day is another tragic reminder of the great sacrifices our people have rendered for demanding their basic political right when 29 years back forces rained bullets on unarmed protesters killing more than 25 civilians at Handwara and injuring more than 50.”