We are counting the numbers right: BJP

‘Party determined to contest ULB polls across Kashmir’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Rightwing Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) today said that more than 50 of its candidates would file their nomination for various wards of Srinagar—claiming that the party would emerge as the winner.
State BJP President, Ravinder Raina told Rising Kashmir that the candidates have filed nominations from Kulgam, Pulwama, Tral, Baramulla, Devsar and Qazigund. He said that the BJP candidates have also filed their nominations in north and southern districts of Kashmir region.
"Around 74 candidates from Devsar, Qazigund, Kulgam, Srinagar had already filed their nominations in municipal committees, corporation and council. We are filing in North as well as in Shopian district,” said Raina.
“BJP will strongly contest the upcoming municipal elections in Kashmir and will emerge as a winner in Srinagar district also,” he said.
The BJP said that the party was determined to contest the upcoming Municipal polls from Kashmir—saying that those who boycott elections did injustice with people of Kashmir. BJP state President, Ravinder Raina, said BJP is committed to fight elections from each and every ward in Kashmir, saying the party is hopeful that people will come out and cast their ballots.
Besides Srinagar, Raina said that the BJP will be contesting from all 17 wards of Bandipora district. He added that the maximum candidates in north Kashmir will be from BJP.
Also, Raina added that in Qazigund, Devsar and Kulgam in South Kashmir, maximum candidates will be from BJP.
He said the though the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls were not conducted in the state since long. “Now, besides political parties, it was the demand of general public that these elections should be conducted,” he said.
Raina said that the party is determined to fulfill the wishes and aspirations of people. “BJP will put its every effort to resolve every single issue pertaining to the needs of people,” he added.
Similarly, Congress said that 80 percent candidates of the party have filed nominations in Kupwara district. They said in Chadoora 75 per cent of candidates have filed the nominations so far.
In Anantnag district, 20 candidates have filed the nominations, Achabal 6 and in Srinagar only 3 percent candidates have turned up so far.
“In Bijhbehara, 4 candidates will be filing the nominations today (Thursday). We are expecting more candidates today (Thursday),” said a spokesperson of Congress.
The last date for submitting nomination for phase I was September 25 for 11 municipalities and three wards of Srinagar, where polls are slated to be held on October 8.
For three wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, ward No 16 Humhuma, 17 Hamdania Colony Bemina and 74 Baghemehtab Shankerpora, 11 nominations have been submitted so far. The government has announced holding of 4-phase ULB and 9-phase panchayat elections in the state. The ULB polls would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.
Both the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party, the two biggest regional political outfits have decided to boycott the elections as they have asked the Government of India to clear its stand on the issue of Article 35A.
The ULB polls were held in J&K after a span of 23-years in January 2005. However, the civic polls could not be held since 2011 despite the successive governments set up several deadlines about holding the elections.