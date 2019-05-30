Way paved for filling-up of 400 posts of Veterinary pharmacists, stock assistants

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The SAC which met today under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved re-designation of 400 posts of Paravets as Veterinary Pharmacists/Stock Assistants in the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments which were created in September, 2018.

In order to provide healthcare facilities to the livestock in the State, these 400 posts of Paravets were created by the SAC for the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments. Since the posts of Paravets did not exist in these departments as per rules, a need was felt to re-designate these posts to ensure early recruitment against these posts.

Out of the 400 posts, 220 posts have been re-designated as Veterinary Pharmacists in the Animal Husbandry Department and 180 posts as Stock Assistants in the Sheep Husbandry Department. Out of these posts, 218 posts falling under direct quota (110 Veterinary Pharmacists and 108 Stock Assistants) shall be referred to the Services Selection Board for recruitment under SRO-202 of 2015. The remaining 182 posts (110 Veterinary Pharmacists and 72 posts of Stock Assistants) will be filled-up from the departmental hands in accordance with promotion rules. The decision will serve the twin objective (i) help to induct fresh talent in the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments and (ii) address promotion issues of the department.