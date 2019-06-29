Watlab: A package of tourist destinations

June 29, 2019 | Khursheed Khayaal

Shelving exaggeration, village Watlab for its natural beauty and serene ambience presents a look of magnum opus from the heaven

Almighty Allah (SWT) has bestowed this world with many things which, in one way or the other embellish it. Mountains with high peaks, lush green meadows, perennial streams and forests have a great value of their own to give this planet a gorgeous look. From times immemorial, man has been an ardent lover of the scenic beauty like these and has thus always been craving to explore them more and more. Kashmir which has been unequivocally acknowledged the paradise on earth has a plethora of enticing tourist destinations which mesmerize all and sundry. Its eternal beauty acts as a charm to attract foreign as well as local tourists round the year.

Talk of tourist destinations in Kashmir, places like Gulmarg , Pahalgam, Sonamarg etc are the ones which always enjoy priority. This is a stark fact that real Kashmir is still concealed behind the govt apathy. If people are to be believed, a good number of places that can be claimed to have all the ingredients of calling a tourist destination are still unexplored. To me, my village Watlab is an assemblage of tourist destinations. Lake Wular in the vicinity, Baba Shukur-u-Din (RA) shrine on the Sheerakoot Hill, a way leading through the forests of north-western side leading towards two hinterland villages of Rampora and Rajpora and the cafeteria with a view of Wular Lake on its north. What else do you need to claim it a tourist spot? Yes, obviously a magnanimous look of the government to turn it into a real tourist destination.

Shelving exaggeration, village Watlab for its natural beauty and serene ambience presents a look of magnum opus from the Heaven. With the onset of summer, roads leading to village Watlab become jam-packed. The vehicles move through the curved road towards the shrine of Baba Shukur-u-Din (RA) kissing the leaves of the nature-planted trees. It has been observed that the pilgrims with the sole aim of visiting the shrine always express an urge of visiting Wular Lake for the rays of the sun like opals on the surface of water beckon them to explore the waters of this largest lake in a shikara ride. The urge does not end here. They often feel their tour incomplete if they won’t sip a cup of tea either in the hotels located at the foot of the Sheerakoot hill or at the cafeteria. There are a number of spots that soothe a disturbed and fatigued mind. The dense grooves along the roads are the natural canopies presenting a universal panacea for the ones utterly disturbed in their lives. The evening breeze rejuvenates one up to the brink.

From the very peak of the hill Sheerakoot, the earth meeting the sky looks like an ornate neckline. Going down the hill seems to be a glide in the heavens. The slow jostle due to the moving of the vehicle and the rustling sound of the breeze leads one towards a trance. A lookout point in between the two hills along the road in the east proves to be a vast eye through which one can have a look of Wular Lake reaching up to Bandipora and some of its adjacent areas on one side and the suburbs of village Watlab on the other.

This place often remains abuzz with the photographers proving their mettle in pulling the nature and putting it on the photo papers. After getting fully relaxed, now is the term to enjoy a shikara ride in the Wular Lake. The shikaras though not as decorated as those in Dal lake, still present a nice look. The gliding of the ore on the clear waters of Wular Lake bring solace to the tourists. The beating of the boats to lure fish by the fishermen and the chirping of the water birds bring the surroundings to life. It seems as if a queen’s marriage is solemnised in the midst of the translucent waters where the beautiful fairies sing for the former in chorus. Relaxed and satisfied, these tourists still feel adamant to leave for they want to linger on so as to meld with the ambience around.

The credit of this hustle and bustle around these tourist destinations goes to the Nature per se. As far as the government is concerned, it has altogether left these tourist destinations of village watlab to fend for themselves only. If some developmental work is undertaken to give facelift to these destinations, they will surely out do any tourist destination of the Kashmir.

Tourism is turning to be the pivot of Kashmir economy. Projects like Gondola ride from the hem of WularLake to the Shrine of Baba Shukar-u-Din (RA) will prove to be a good job-oriented project and an attracting sensation for more tourists. Up gradation of Watlab-Kehnusa road via Zurmanz along the river bank will add to the beauty of the lake. Lawns along the bank of the lake on the west will attract more and more tourists round the year. Raising canopies along the road leading to the shrine will fetch heavy dividends to the state exchequer. Projects like these if undertaken on priority basis will surely make village Watlab one of the famous tourist destinations of the world. Therefore, the need of the hour is to explore all the possible ways and means to adorn this piece of land along with its adjacent areas to bring its beauty to the fore.

