Waterlogging a major challenge due to deficient drainage: DC Sgr

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Concerted efforts ensure earliest possible dewatering of roads’

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Thursday visited various areas across the Srinagar city to assess the water-logging situation and inspect dewatering efforts following heavy morning rainfall in Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion he said response mechanism to deal with the situation was fully activated soon after the rainfall had started adding that all concerned line departments were on the ground in efforts towards quickest possible dewatering of affected areas.

He said concerned departments had been instructed to ensure swift dewatering of all roads and lanes especially those leading to important installations like hospitals and receiving stations. He said concerted efforts ensured earliest possible dewatering of roads across the city.

The DC said that in addition to 80 dewatering stations and 115 mobile pumping stations of the SMC over a dozen fire tenders and pumps of the F&ES were pressed into service for dewatering efforts across the city adding that this was in addition to 10 pumping stations of the UEED covering areas surrounding the Dal Lake.

He said all line departments including PWD, PHE, SMC, PDD, UEED and Traffic had deployed adequate men and machinery on the ground to deal with the situation. He said officers were designated as nodal officers for different zones to monitor the situation within their areas of jurisdiction.

The DC also visited various Old City areas on the occasion and tock stock of water-logging situation and dewatering efforts underway there.

Dr Shahid said water-logging as a result of rains throws a major challenge because of deficient drainage in the district adding that the district administration is fast-tracking efforts to bridge shortfalls through a comprehensive drainage project that will address this deficit.

Senior officers from all concerned departments including SSP Traffic, ADC Srinagar, JD PMDD ExEns and field officers accompanied the DC on the occasion.