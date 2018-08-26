Water supply to remain affected in City

Srinagar, August 25:
According to the Executive Engineer Water Supply Master Plan Division Srinagar, due to a drowning incident in District Ganderbal, Power Canal/Sindh Extension Canal was shut down for 5 hours yesterday on 24th August. It has again been shut down since 5.30 AM today for retrieving the body. Being the raw water source for major Water Treatment Plants of Srinagar City like Rangil and Aulesteng besides small plants from Beehama to Shuhama to Hadoora, the water supply to the areas fed from these plants will remain affected for today and tomorrow. The beneficiaries of water supply from these plants in districts Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam are advised to use water supply with austerity. In case of any emergency, the provincial control room of PHE Department may be contacted on telephone numbers 2452047, 2477207.