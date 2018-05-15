Water sports talent hunt for beginners continues at Nehru Park

80 players from Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Bandipora and 40 from Srinagar participated
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR:
In a first major step towards popularizing water sports in entire State, wide water sports talent hunt cum basic coaching camp at Water Sports Centre Nehru Park, continues.
In the first of its kind initiative around 80 players from Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Bandipora and 40 from Srinagar districts of state are taking part.
The talent hunt cum coaching camp commenced on 11 May and will continue till 17th May 2018.
During coaching camp duration players have been kept at Youth Hostel Srinagar and will all logistic support.
On Sunday, Secretary, J&K State Sports Council interacted with the players at Nehru Park and encouraged them for the water sports and extended a hand of support in all ways.
“The talent hunt camp has been initiated to nurture the talent at grass-roots and it is happening for the first time where youngsters from various districts are participating in the camp,” said Secretary Sports Council, Waheed Parra.
An Olympic discipline sport that has given State, J&K maximum number of national medals has also been the source of livelihood for the players as hundreds of medalists have got Government jobs on the basis of their water sports achievements.
Bilques Mir under whose supervision this talent hunt cum coaching camp are being held said, “the initiative has been taken place for the first time. I haven’t seen such revolution in past 20 years. This coaching camp will identify the best rural talent who will shine at National/International levels.” Said Bilques mir, International Water Sports Coach.