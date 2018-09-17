Water Skiing district championship concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR:
The water skiing district championship 2018 organized by J&K Water Skiing Association under the aegies of J&K State Sports Council concluded here at SKICC water Sports Centre Srinagar.
More than 150 participants from four districts under the age category of Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior categories took part in the championship.
Meanwhile the winners were given medals and certifications and among senior category Imtiyaz Ah bagged 1st position, Bilal Ah Sheikh and Sameer Ah Kaloo bagged 2nd and 3rd respectively.
In the Junior Category, Imran Bashir of SP College bagged the 1st position while as Mohd Maqbool Dar and Owais Ah Guroo bagged 2nd and 3rd respectively.
In the Sub Junior Category, Tabish Mehdi bagged 1st while as Danish Nisar and Rizwana Ali bagged 2nd and 3rd respectively.
The president of the association and officials from the sports council were present on the awards ceremony.