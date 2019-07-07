Water shortage hits Bijbehara

July 07, 2019 | Shafat Mir

The residents of New colony Bijbehara are up in arms against the administration as the water supply to this area has remained affected from last six days now. The adjoining localities of Eidgah and Semthan voiced similar concerns and claimed that the water supply to their areas has badly been affected since past three months.

"The PHE department is responsible for all the mess in Bijbehara areas as the supply has been affected after many illegal connections were granted to orchardists and other eateries in the town. The water crisis which has caused inconvenience to the residents in New Colony is all because of the callous attitude of the concerned officials. We approached the Assistant Executive Engineer multiple times to resolve the issue but her arrogant behaviour has worsened the situation", rued a local resident.

The situation is much worse in Semthan and Eidgah areas where the water supply is affected since more than three months now, said another resident..

A source in the department said that the officials have taken the bribe and provided illegal connections to several persons which led to the drop in water availability and flow also. The supply pipes to Teng Mohalla were laid against the norms.

Assistant Executive Engineer for PHE sub division Bijbehara said that they have already started the required upgration of infrastructure to get the issue resolved.

"The water works division has already taken up the up gradation process and hopefully after few days the water supply will normalise. The discharge from the source has gone down which resulted in erratic supply of water. We would also look into the allegations of any official being involved in illegal allotment of connections", said Nayeema Firdous, AEE PHE sub division Bijbehara.