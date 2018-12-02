Water scarcity hits Wanimohalla, Palapora area

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 1:
Around five thousand residents of Wanimohalla, Palapora area of Srinagar city have been facing acute shortage of water from past one month.
The locals are roaming from pillar to post to raise the issue with authorities, however, they allege that not a single official including the Chief Engineer PHE is ready to give them a patient hearing.
“We are not being allowed to meet the Chief Engineer PHE in his office. We are always being told that he is busy in a meeting. At a time when Governor Administration is claiming that peoples grievances will be addressed on priority basis, we are suffering due to callous attitude of the government officials,” said a group of delegation led by one Bashir Ahmed to news agency CNS.
The delegation said that women folk have to fetch the water from adjacent areas. “Not only we face water problem, but here roads are in shambles and even there is no electricity.”
We appeal Governor Administration to look into the matter and give us some respite,” they said. (CNS)