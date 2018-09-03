Water Pollution: Lakes on verge of extinction

More than 50 per cent of water bodies in Srinagar and its suburbs have been lost during the past century
The beauty of Kashmir transcends the imagination of poets, writers and storytellers. Its picturesque terrain, through an inspiration for many painters, photographers and filmmakers, has a mysterious unseen, untouched, unexplored quality. No longer can this really be dismissed as doomsday prophecy?
Pollution has mired not just the water of the lakes in the state but is threatening its very existence. From indiscriminate sewage disposal, encroachments to a growth of weeds the destruction of the lake are spread over several years.
The Dal Lake, Wular Lake and KhushalSar near Srinagar have fallen victim to unbridled development, with extensive encroachment, garbage dumping and the release of untreated sewage. The massive urban expansion in Srinagar and some major towns of Kashmir is also consuming the region's wetlands.
The Himalayan wetlands play an important role in storing and cleaning water that flows into major rivers like the Indus and acts as a buffer between glacial melt waters and outflows to smaller rivers and streams.
Experts recommend continuous monitoring of the wetland and its surroundings to develop strategies and action plans for the conservation and restoration of this important wetland.
A natural lake, Dal has existed for centuries and flourished during the Mughal rule, especially during the reign of Jahangir who constructed gardens that provided best views of the lake.
The views of Dal, over the last 28 years reveal the toll pollution is taking. Though authorities have invested to restore Dal's glory, pollution continues to be a constant threat to the lake's existence.
The Dal Lake, which once covered an area of 75 square kilometers has shrunk to 12 square kilometers in the last two decades. The lake's depth has also come down by nearly 12 meters and is a grave sign of the dangers the lake faces.
There is the various point of tributaries and sewage drains and non-point sources seepage and diffuse runoff from the catchment area, that bring these nutrients to the lake. The total Phosphorus inflow to the Dal Lake is 156.62 tons from all sources.
According to the report, the quantity contributed by the drains works out to be 56.36 tons. In the case of inorganic Nitrogen (NO3-N and NH3-N) these figures are 241.18 tons and 77.609 tons with a flow of 11.701 million m3/year.
Similarly, from the non-point sources, 4.0 tons of total phosphates and 18.14 tons of nitrogen (NO3-N and NH4-N) are added to the lake. Impact of Pollution in Dal Lake on the Lives of People.
In the past three decades, the nitrate and phosphate-rich water have been responsible for gastrointestinal diseases for people living around the lake.
The main factors that have consistently endangered the lake are the excessive disposal of pollutants in the form of sewage, silt deposits from erosion and physical changes to the lake's geography.
The Dal Lake has been damaged extensively due to the part played by the Indian tourists and the local population. Nearly 7,500 people live in the houseboats that populate the Dal's surface. More than 50,000 people populate the small islands nearby and household waste from them is inevitably dumped into the Dal.
Also, the continuous disposal of waste has severely depleted the lake's water quality. Oxygen density in the water has come down from 10.2 mg/ litre to 6.8 mg/ litre.
Dissolved solids such as phosphorus and nitrogen have increased, taking their levels from 30.2 mg/ litre to 200 mg/ litre. In certain parts of the lake, algae growth has made the water green.
Suggestions: The human settlements and effluent geneses from these sources are the major factors for the degradation of lakes. The anthropogenic pressure has also resulted in degradation due to deforestation, extensive agriculture use and flow of slit along harmful chemicals.
People living near the lakes are not directly affected by pollution in the lake or they think that nothing can be done to improve it. They keep on throwing garbage into the lakes.
So, government rather than making more and more strict law and should try to educate people about the consequences of their actions and the steps that can be taken to restore the lake.
Most of the Indian tourists as compared to the rest of the world tourists, who visit Kashmir are pollute the lakes of Kashmir by throwing harmful substances in lakes such as polythene bags and other harmful wastes.
Lakes and waterways authorities should try to educate on harmful effects of their actions and make more tough laws prohibiting such things near lakes of the state.
Since 1990, People of Kashmir are living stressful life under the heavy human rights violation from occupational forces of India which leads to the disturbances in the system and in the environment of the state.
Due to this disturbance, people are dumping garbage in the lakes and the authorities lack proper garbage collection system and the main problem which is polluting valleys lakes is pumping up of sewage into the lakes of the state.
The government is only funding money for treating the lakes of the valley and not emphasizing on the laws to treat this problem first hand. Locals, commercial and industrial settlements are dumping garbage and sewage into the lakes and which need to be checked and municipal laws need to be strengthened to prevent lakes degradation.
The water prevention and control of pollution Act, 1974 states that the domestic and industrial effluents are not allowed to discharge into water courses without proper and adequate treatment. This act also prohibits the discharge of trade effluents into stream or well or land without the prior consent of Government.
Contravention of such laws will lead to punishment including imprisonment for a period not less than six years along with fine. The judicial system takes years for any judgement to come, which promotes hoteliers, houseboat owners and other industries related to breaking the environmental law. There is in need of setting up a court dealing only with environmental issues.
The present situation of the Dal Lake, nigeen lake, Wular Lake and KhushalSar if not controlled properly, may cause severe ecological harm and lead it to dystrophic status in the near future.
As such, attention is invited to look into the management of water quality as well as the biological spectrum of the Lakes along with the developmental processes and conservation strategies that are in practices in the lakes.
