Water pollution

Pollution level in water bodies of Kashmir has become a challenge for the government in general and different bodies that are meant to ensure the health of water bodies in particular. In Srinagar, we have seen the fate of lakes and waterways that once used to beautify and serve the city. With the unabated pollution of water bodies, the city has not only lost its charm but it has given rise to newer problems. Not very long time ago, water transportation through canals and waterways of Dal played an important role. There were boats built for transportation of goods and material and for the transportation of people that were found in Dal and Jhelum. With the extension of roads and better connectivity, these modes have almost disappeared. More vehicular traffic and movement on roads have caused air pollution and therefore compounded the problem. Whether it is Hokersar, Wullar or Anchar, the treatment has been the same. Official apathy is responsible for the slow death of some of the Kashmir’s pristine water bodies. Increased level of pollution has also affected animals that survive on these water bodies. We have seen fish in some water bodies dying suddenly. When there is no fish in the wetlands, migratory birds that mostly feed on these fish will also stop visiting the Valley. Also certain organisms in the water bodies are essential in preserving the ecological balance. With more pollutants and chemicals reaching either directly or via streams, these organisms will also be forced out of the water bodies. The increasing level of pollution can be tackled in two ways. Either the state finds the means to clean the water bodies, which will take more resources or the state prevents the water bodies from being polluted. The latter can be easily achieved by strictly enforcing laws on controlling pollution. There is an imminent threat to water bodies due to unabated constructions and encroachment of their territory. With more constructions taking place near water bodies, the pollution level also increases proportionately. Government must immediately ban all constructions near the water bodies of Kashmir. There are massive buildings coming up on lake and river fronts. They will eventually end up polluting these water bodies. The government must learn to act on its own and without courts rapping on its knuckles. If the orders are produced or presented, the claims of the government on cleaning the water bodies will be decimated.