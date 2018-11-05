Water logging, traffic jams, power shutdown taking toll on life: KEA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 04:
Expressing concern over ‘poorest-ever’ civic amenities being given to the Kashmiri people, the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman, Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan said Kashmir in general and summer capital is reeling under administrative chaos.
Khan said while the government ‘enjoys life in warmth’ of Jammu, snow bound Kashmir has been left to fend for it as administration is failing to provide even the basic amenities.
He said the Power Development Department has taken the entire Kashmir hostage as poor power has made lives of people miserable. While the snow clearance was never done properly even the city, the plight of people elsewhere can only be imagined.
Khan said, although a heavy snowfall is not something new to the state given its climatic conditions and topography, the administration seems resisting change in its rusty work culture.
He said after snowfall, water logging has emerged as the new crises in the Valley. “Even the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, Regal Chowk and adjoining areas are flooded as a result of which business has come to a grinding halt then to talk of life in marketplaces in towns or elsewhere, which are worst hit,” Khan said.
The KEA said as if this all was not enough traffic jams have a proved last nail in the coffin of the administrative inability. “Traffic mess has festered and people remain stranded for hours,” Khan added.
He said the “systematic collapse of the administration seems to be part of some game plan to keep the people of Kashmir in pain.” “There’s no administration but only a systematic and well defined arrangement of revenge with the already victimised people of Kashmir while business fraternity is facing the brunt.”