Water logging haunts Mustafabad residents

Drainage project underway, will take more time to complete: SMC Commissioner
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 11:
Residents of Mustafabad in HMT area of Srinagar have expressed resentment against the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for failing to provide relief from water logging in the area, due to which they are facing grave inconvenience these days.
They said the authorities started construction of a drainage system in the area in March 2017 but it has not been completed yet due to which the residents are facing water logging issue on regular basis.
The area is just 10 kilometers from the Civil Secretariat and no one from the administration bothered to visit the area as defunct drains and potholes on road have made the lives of people miserable, they said.
Junaid Ahmad, a local told The Rising Kashmir that water logging during winters has become a routine in the area. SMC employees are in deep slumber as no dewatering pumps were used after the recent snowfall.
“Since last three days, it has become difficult for us to venture out of their homes as lot of water has accumulated in the lanes,” he said.
Another resident, Abdul Majid said that both SMC and concerned MLA has turned deaf ears to their demands. “They only visited this area during recent ULB elections in the area and after that they have forgotten everything about us and the conditions we are living in,” Majid added.
He said few inches of snow have jammed our lanes and it feels we are living in a dirty water body.
The residents said they are unsatisfied with the pace of the ongoing work. “We have already asked the authorities to speed up the construction work and complete it in the shortest possible time but things have remain unchanged on the ground so far,” they added.
The locals urged the government to complete the drainage project in the area so that they get relief from water logging and blockage of drains.
They appealed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and district administration to look into the matter and solve matter on priority.
SMC Commissioner, Peer Hafizullah Shah said the drainage project will take some more time to complete.
“It is a mega project and will take some time. Once complete it will cater to the entire population from Bemina outskirts to Lawaypora,” he said.
Deputy Mayor SMC, Sheikh Mohammad Imran told Rising Kashmir that he will visit the area himself and the drainage construction will be completed on priority.
“SMC will install dewatering pumps in the area and the construction of drains in the area will be completed on fast track basis,” he added.
