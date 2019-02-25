Water from eastern rivers flowing to Pakistan to be supplied to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan: Gadkari

AgenciesPhagwara
Union Roads Transport and Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced that the water from eastern rivers flowing towards Pakistan would be supplied to the people in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.
Addressing a rally after laying foundation stone of Elevated Fly Over on National Highways here, Gadkari said the river water was being given to Pakistan only to increase cordiality under a pact signed by late Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru in the year 1960, but Pakistan acted in a negative way by encouraging "terrorism" in the country.
The Union Minister said now Pakistan will have to live in thirst of a drop of water. He announced that it will stop its share of water in the Indus basin rivers from flowing to Pakistan as retribution for its complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed over 40 CRPF personnel.
Gadkari claimed that Union Government was working in honest and transparent way to provide all basic amenities to the people. He said that central government is spending Rs one lakh crore in Punjab for the construction and strengthening of the roads and irrigation. He told that Rs 60,000 crore are being spent for the roads while Rs 40,000 crore for the irrigation.
He said Elevated Fly Over in 2.55 kms would be completed in one year by spending Rs 165 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, Punjab PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla urged the Union Minister to accelerate the roads construction in Punjab.
Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla also addressed the function which began after lighting the lamp by Gadkari. Several prominent leaders like former minister Manoranjan Kalia, Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik and Shiromani Akali Dal leader J S Wahid were also present on the occasion.
[UNI]