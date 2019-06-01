Water filtration plants of Udhampur town inspected

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Gurvinderjeet Singh on Friday inspected several water filtration plants in Udhampur town.

As per an official, ADC took stock of the functioning, capacity of the plants and reservoirs established by Public Health Engineering Department Udhampur.

He asked the Executive Engineer PHE to ensure that safe and clean water is supplied to the inhabitants of the town besides installation of a generator at the plant to ensure adequate supply to people especially during these summer days.

ADC also checked the duty roster of the employees and asked Executive Engineer PHE to call explanation of absentees and take strict action against them.

He stressed upon the officials to carry out regular cleanliness of water tanks besides asking.



