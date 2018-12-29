Water Charge: PHE mulling to withhold salary of defaulter employees

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
As the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has a whopping amount of over Rs 40 crore outstanding with a number of government sectors and domestic connections; the department is mulling to withhold the salary of its defaulter employees from this month.
As the charity begins at home, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has decided to withhold the salary of its defaulter employees who have not paid pending water charges to the department from a long.
Sources said that apart from water charges issues, there are hundreds of PHE employees who have not registered water connections and are using a charge-free connection.
Pertinently, the PHE department said that there are Rs 42-43 crore outstanding with Govt departments and domestic connections.
PHE Chief Engineer (CE) Abdul Wahid said, “I will deal with the defaulter employees of my department first who subsequently will follow the same and will collect the revenue from other private sector, government departments and domestic connection holders.”
He said that the department has lost many data of connection holders and water charge bills in 2014 floods.
We are updating the data and by March-2019 we will finalise the pending water charge bills and the total number of connections, Wahid said, adding “So far, we are collecting the revenue as per old record available with us.”
The CE also said that there are around twenty thousand PHE employees in the department and few among of our employees are using PSP water services in rural areas.
“I believe in charity begins at home but here in Kashmir, ministers are saying not to charge them for water and electricity but instead collect the revenue from others,” Wahid said.
He said, “No salary of the defaulter employee will be released till they will get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) regarding the water charges.”