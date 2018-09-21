Dear Editor,
In response to the article titled “Death of Khushal Sar” by Sharjeel Sofi published in Rising Kashmir on
September 20. I agree with the author that we are lake eaters and that we are creating problems for
ourselves as well as all those who will come after us. People can do many things to stop the death of the
water bodies. We know how Khushal Sar and Anchar lake once were. But I would also like to add that
there are much more powers that rest in the hands of the government. The government has also
dedicated and delegated the tasks to authorities. But the government never takes the authorities to task
who have been failing to check the encroachments and pollution of water bodies. More than people
who have limited powers, we blame the government and should grab the collar of the officials who take
hefty salaries but do nothing.
Shanawaz Mir