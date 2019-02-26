Watching stone pelting, Hiba was hit by pellets in eye; Police investigation claims

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that the youngest pellet victim—Hiba Jan was hit by pellets in her eye after she was taken out by her mother to “watch stone pelting in the area.”
Police in its investigation claimed that, “Some females were watching the whole stone pelting during an encounter in the area. While a female carrying victim Hiba in the rear side of the mob was got hit by pellets,” Police said, adding that the “the investigation of the case is going on.”
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) revealed this information through the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian in a reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) notice.
On November-25-2018, Hiba, the then 19-months-old baby was injured after the forces fired pellets towards protesters in south Kashmir’s Kapran village following an encounter which left at least six militants and an Army man dead.
DC Shopian told SHRC that the report of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) submitted vide No CRB/HR/16/18/30224-25; dated 21-12-2018 reveals that on 25.11.2018, Police Station Shopian received an information through reliable sources about the presence of militants in village Heerpora Batagund, and in order to track down the hiding militants, J&K Police Shopian in collaboration with 34-RR, 14th & 178th Battalion, CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village.
“During the process, the hiding militants started indiscriminate firing causing damage to the security personnel. The search party retaliated the fire. In the meanwhile, some miscreants of the adjoining villages had assembled near the encounter site and got engaged in stone pelting,” Shopian district administration told SHRC.
The Commission was also informed that the forces in order to disperse miscreants, police/Forces used non-lethal weapons and during the process among others, a minor baby identified as Hibba Jan D/o Nisar Ahmad Bhat R/O Kapren received pellet injury.
SSP Shopian in a reply to SHRC through the DC of the district stated, “The report further reveals that some female who were watching the whole episode while standing in the rear side of the mob was actually carrying the said Hibba. The investigation of the case is going on.”
DC Shopian also informed the SHRC that the report of Tehsildar, Shopian submitted vide No: 1583/Teh/Spn/MM/18-19; dated: 11 12-2018 reveals that on 25-11-2018, Security forces showered pellets on an unruly mob at village Heerpora Batagund. During the process several pellet injuries were reported, among these a 19 month old baby Hibba Jan D/O Nisar Ahmad Bhat R/O Kaprin got worstly injured in her right eye. “The injured baby is presently undergoing treatment in SMHS hospital Srinagar. An amount of Rs. 1.0 lakh has been sanctioned by this office out of Red Cross fund in favour of the injured infant,” reads the reply.