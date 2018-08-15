Watali, Salathia, Imtiyaz, Neeva, Harmeet among awardees

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 14:
Ministry of Home Affairs (GoI) Tuesday announced President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, Distinguished and Meritorious Service on the eve of Independence Day- 2018. Forty seven personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police are among the 942 awardees which include 37 Medals for Gallantry, 1 for Distinguished Service and 9 for meritorious service.
Director Genral of Police (DGP), S P Vaid has congratulated the JKP personnel who have been awarded these prestigious medals. He said that the force is proud of its gallant and meritorious officers and Jawans, who, by the dint of their valour and dedication in the field of public service have achieved the honour. He said that the capabilities of Jammu and Kashmir Police have been recognised at national level.
Vaid has expressed hope that the awardees will continue their efforts in public service and garner more appreciations for the organisation and the Nation as well. He hoped that more and more J&K Police personnel would be inspired and encouraged by these awards.
Those who have been awarded are:-
Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service Bhawani Singh, Dy.SP.
Presidents Police Medal for Meritorious Service S/Shri Bushan Kumar Ganjoo, DySP, Dinesh Sharma, Inspector, Rajesh Anand, Inspector, Jagdev Singh, HC, Ahmad Feroz, HC, Mohd Yousuf Khan, HC, Ashok Kumar Raina, HC, Mohd Taj, SGCt., Abdul Hamid Beigh, Const.
Police Medal for Gallantry Neeva Jain, IPS, SP, Harmeet Singh, SP, (2nd Bar To PMG), Ashish Kumar Mishra, IPS, ASP, Nasir Ahmed, ASP (1st Bar To PMG), Dawood Ayoub, ASP, Dawood Ayoub, ASP (1st Bar To PMG), Kuljeet Singh, Dy.SP, Gawhar Ahmad Khan, Dy.SP, Syed Sajad Hussain, Dy.SP, (1st Bar To PMG), Ajaz Ahmed, Dy.SP (1st Bar To PMG), Sandeep Bhat, Dy.SP, Mir Murtaza Hussain Sohil, Dy.SP (1st Bar To PMG), Fayaz Hussain Shah, Dy.SP, Rashid Akber Makayee, Dy.SP (1st Bar To PMG), Sanjeev Singh Slathia, Inspector, Ashaq Hussain Para, Inspector, Gurdeep Singh, Inspector (1st Bar To PMG), Mohd. Iqbal, SI, Kuldeep Kumar, SI, Lakhbir Singh, Constable, Zia-Ur-Rehman, SI, Shahnawaz Ahmad, ASI (1st Bar To PMG), Farooq Ahmad Dar, HC, Ab. Rehman, HC, Nisar Ahmad Dar, HC, Farooq Ahmad Mantoo, HC, Mohd. Hussain Wani, HC, Sajad Ahmed Khan, SGCt., Reyaz Ahmad, SGCt., Bilal Ahmad Parray, SGCt, Dawood Ahmed Bhat, Constable, Rayees Ahmad Bhat, Constable, Irshad Ahmed Wani, Constable, Javed Ahmad Khan, Constable, Nisar Ahmad, Constable, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Constable, Altaf Nazir Shah, Constable.
Meanwhile, the government has announced Sher-i-Kashmir Police medal for gallantry and Meritorious Service.
153 Police personnel have been conferred with the medals.
Those who have been awarded are:-
Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service Shafqat Ali Watali, IPS, IGP Armed/IRP Kashmir, Yougal Kumar Manhas, SP, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, Dy.SP, Shashi Kumar Inspr., Mubashir Ahmad Shah, SI and Manzoor Ahmad Wani, SGCt.
Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry Deepak Kumar Slathia, IPS, DIG, Shriram Dinkar Ambarkar, IPS (1st Bar to SKPMG), Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, SSP Baramulla (2nd Bar to SKPMG), Shamshir Hussain (1st Bar to SKPMG), Harmeet Singh, SSP, (2nd Bar to SKPMG), Ghulam Jeelani Wani, SSP (2nd Bar to SKPMG), Gurinderpal Singh, IPS, SP, Chandan Kohli, IPS, ASP, Romesh Chander Kotwal, SP, Mubbasher Hussain, SP, Shafkat Hussain, ASP Baramulla (1st Bar to SKPMG), Mohd Yousif, ASP (1st Bar to SKPMG), Master Popsy, ASP, Manzoor Ahmad, DySP (OPS), Shafat Mohammad Najar, DySP (OPS) (1st Bar to SKPMG), Abdul Ghafoor, Dy.SP, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Dy.SP , Dr. Ruhail Mircha, Dy.SP, Sourabh Prashar, Dy.SP, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, DySP (1st Bar to SKPMG) Ashiq Hussain Tak, DySP (1st Bar to SKPMG), Wajahat Hussain, DySP (1st Bar to SKPMG), Mohd Idress Wani, Dy.SP (Ops), Sayed Zaheer Abbas Jafari, DySP (Ops), Gh. Mohd Bhat, Dy.SP, Tanweer Ahmad Dar, Dy.SP, Ajaz Ahmed, Dy.SP, Fayaz Hussain Shah, Dy.SP, Parupkar Singh, Dy.SP, Saleem Jahangir, Dy.SP, Aftab Hussain Shah, Dy.SP, Mir Burhan-ul-Haq Kanth, Dy.SP, Raiz Ahmed, Dy.SP (1st Bar to SKPMG), Nissar Ahmad, Dy.SP, Sachit Sharma, Dy.SP, Perwaiz Ahmad Dar, Dy.SP (1st Bar to SKPMG), Zaheer Abbas, Dy.SP (1st Bar to SKPMG), Mohd Shafiq, Dy.SP (1st Bar to SKPMG), Sahil Mahajan, Dy.SP, Devender Singh, Dy.SP, Gh. Mohd Rather, Inspr., Tanvir Ahmad Dar, Mehboob Hussain Banday, Inspr., Deepak Pathania, Inspr., Pankaj Sharma, Inspr. (1st Bar to SKPMG), Mohd Rouf Bazaz, Inspr., Manzoor Ahmad Khan, SI, Amjad Hussain Mir, SI, Muneer Ahmad Bhat, SI, Rishi Kumar, SI, Arif Hamid, SI, Harvinder Singh, SI, Tashi Gyalson, SI, Javaid Ahmad Dar, SI (1st Bar to SKPMG), Mohamad Irfan Malik SI, (1st Bar to SKPMG), Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, SI, Rabinder Singh SI, Iftkar Hussain, SI Imtiyaz Mohammad, ASI, Mohd Rafi Malik, ASI (1st Bar to SKPMG), Karnail Singh ASI, Farooq Ahmad Mantoo, ASI (1st Bar to SKPMG), Shahnawaz Ahmad Paddy, ASI (1st Bar to SKPMG) Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, ASI, Ab. Ahad Baba, ASI, Selender Singh, ASI, Gh. Mohd Sheikh, ASI, Gulam Mohd Lone ASI, Rafiq Ahmad Mir, ASI, Mohd Ishtaq, ASI, Gurnam Singh, HC, Chail Singh, HC, Mohinder Singh, HC Mohd Rafiq Ganai, HC. Ashaq Hussain Lone, Abdul Khaliq War, HC, Firdoos Ahmad Joo, HC, Rakesh Bali, HC, Pervaz Ahmad Bhat, HC, Mohd Farooq, HC, Amerjeet Singh, HC, Mohd Amin , HC, Lateef Ahmad Ganie, HC, Kishanjeet Singh, HC, Mohd Latif, HC, Bilal Ahmad Parray, HC, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Irshad Ahmad, HC, Mumtaz Ahmad Daing, SGCt, Mohinder Singh, SGCt., Firdous Ahmad, SGCt., Hilal Ahmad Talie, SGCt., Nazir Ahmad Kohli, SGCt., Mohmmad Rameez Bhat, SGCt., Mohd Shafi Tantray, SGCt., Ashaq Ahmad Dar, SGCt., Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, SGCt., Ali Mohd Sofi, SGCt., Shameem Ahmad Khan, SGCt., Naseer Ahmad Lone, SGCt., Javaid Iqbal Ganie, SGCt., Khurshid Ahmad Dar, SGCt., Mohd Yaseen Dar, SGCt., Yash Paul, SGCt., Ankit Koul, SGCt., Ravees Ahmad, SGCt., Arshad Ahmad, SGCt., Akeel Ahmad Malik, SGCt., (1st Bar to SKPMG), Showket-ul-Islam, SGCt., Sajad Ahmad Khan, SGCt., Meyan Hamid Gojar, SGCt., Mohd Abass Khan, SGCt., Farooq Ahmad Khan, SGCt., Shabir Ahmad Wani, SGCt., Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat, SGCt., Amriz Ahmad Khan, SGCt., Mohd Shafi Bhat, SGCt., Naseer Ahmad, SGCt., Heemu Kumar, SGCt., Sunil Kumar, SGCt., Vinod Zutshi, SGCt., Mohd Alyass, SGCt., Firdous Ahmad Wani, SGCt., Amandeep Singh, SGCt., Tariq Ahmad Rather, SGCt., Murtaza Nazir, SGCt., Sartaj Ahmad, SGCt., Mohd Rafiq Tantray, Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, SGCt., Const., Mudassir Ahmad Yatoo, Const., Kaysar Ahmad Sheikh, Const., Mohammd Ashraf Bhat, Const., Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, Const., Tawseef Ahmad Sheikh, Const., Rayees Ahmad Bhat, Const., Farooq Ahmad Khan, Const, Fayaz Ahmad, Const., Bilal Ahmad Reshi, Const., Bilal Ahmad Waza Const., Iqbal Ahmad Const., Gurmukh Singh, Const., Mohd Altaf Baghat, Const., Shabir Ahmad Sohil, Follower (1st Bar to SKPMG), Shabir Ahmad, Follower, Rafiq Ahmad Peer, Follower, Ali Mohammad Mir, Follower.