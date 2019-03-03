War, peace, and in between

Kavya Dubey
India-Pakistan standoff took a fresh turn in the early hours of February 26, when 12 Indian Miraj 2000 jets swooped across the Line of Control and tore down a Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) operated militant camp in Balakot. The kill-count is reported to be between 200-350.
A non-military strike, as it was targeted specifically on a non-military and non-civilian establishment, the impetus for this ‘preemptive’ undertaking was the massacre of forty CRPF jawans in a massive suicide attack on the heavily guarded Jammu-Srinagar highway on February 14.
The days in between, and following the air-strike witnessed varying degrees of explosive nationalism from countless cosy nooks across the country.
An army of arm-chair soldiers have been waging a raging war on the battlefield of social media and other popular terrains of mass communication with the purpose of nothing but victory – over Pakistan! War-mongering is trending.
Going back to February 14, the suicide bomber who perpetrated the ghastliest peace-time attack modern India has ever seen, was a local form the valley – young, derailed, unemployed, with some state-instigated experience which propelled him to get radicalised and finally become a scapegoat of the vile intentions of the lords of terror industry.
Interestingly, most suicide bombers are young people with very impressionable minds. They seek what everyone (specially at their age) seeks: to establish a sense of self.
Acts of terror deserve to be condemned, without a doubt, but politically correct and non-rationalised condemnations do not mitigate the complexity of matters.
Besides debates and probes surrounding intelligence and security issues, if the suicide-bomber was an Indian national, somewhere, India is accountable too, particularly with respect to the volatile region in context.
Things started taking a passively violent turn after JeM claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack and Pakistan denied involvement.
Pedestrian nationalistic fervour touched the crests of high-octane anti-Pakistan rhetoric. The evidence-backed but repeatedly denied terror-nurseries across the border have been a persistent concern for India.
Since the inception of Pakistan, the flawed notion of a Muslim homeland (unlike a secular state) has spawned resentment against Kashmir’s territorial integration with India.
Historical blunders left undecided the fate of a strategic region. The perpetuated vacuum from indecision of decades has led to what prompts off-season commonplace nationalism.
Terror is a method of statecraft for Pakistan, whether for its own citizens or for the neighbour. Pakistan’s policy to ‘bleed India by a thousand cuts’ takes its toll on Pakistan too, with the amount of resources it invests in rearing terrorism and prioritizing that over development which the state is in dire need of.
The fever of nationalism in India invariably rages against Pakistan in a most singular manner. There are benefits to stoking such sentiments, populist propaganda being one of them.
When China went ahead with its infrastructure project in Dokalm, posing a serious potential threat to severe the entire northeast, the ‘nationalism’ of these days rested in slumber.
When economic misadventures like demonetisation steadily proved to be a failure, nationalistic sentiments remained humbly hopeful of the promised ‘achche din’. When crime against women and children hit disgraceful lows, nationalism is silent. When soldiers and veterans ask for their due in peaceful and civilised ways, nationalism disappears.
Understandably, nationalism is a mood, not a sacred ideology.
The sensationalised surgical strike of September 2016 post Uri was a novelty in terms of political publicity stunt. Glorifying a routine military drill like it is a political achievement leaves one wondering if the largest democracy of the world ran out of things to celebrate.
The Indian armed forces remain an institution of impeccable integrity in spite of being in pressing need of some necessary changes. Bringing military into the arena of politics has the perils that Pakistan aptly exemplifies.
After all, between weapons and dialogues, the weapon speaks louder and has the last word. The hyped surgical strike was in retaliation to attack on Uri. That instigated preparations and accomplishment of the Pulwama attack.
In retaliation, to that was the preemptive airstrike in Balkot, beyond Pakistan-administered-Kashmir. Meanwhile, encounters broke out. Tensions did not end with that. Days preceding the air strike had kept Kashmir on tenterhooks till the surprise was revealed – also betraying the extent of disengagement with Kashmir as an entity beside territory.
China’s tactical backing to Pakistan is with some interest that is obviously unfavourable for India. Despite the occasionally broached concern for Kashmir conundrum in international arena, it needs to be understood that this compounded bilateral discord is best resolved by the states concerned without any third player which will definitely not have an interest-free involvement.
No country will do anything for this dispute beyond timely diplomatic formalities. The status quo in Kashmir is a convenient option for all stakeholders except the common people, in both Kashmir and outside. In a region richly endowed with all possible means of sustainable, where society and economy ought to have kept progress and prosperity going, it is piteous politics that holds together the grim picture of failing statecraft.
If security is excessively prioritised over development, the purpose of security eventually stands defeated. It is only a matter of political will to resolve the longstanding dispute.
War-mongering can be contained with the understanding that a mighty and thriving India is not conditioned by an annihilated Pakistan but by informed citizenry (despite the myriad sources of misinformation) who are aware of the realities of the Indian state and nation.
Author is a Delhi-based journalist