War of words: Doctors stage protest against MS Pulwama hospital’s ‘abusive’ language

A doctor at District Hospital Pulwama Thursday accused hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) of misbehaving and using abusive language against him—while his fellows protested against the hospital administrator.
Dr Irfan Shams, who is working as consultant ENT in district hospital Pulwama alleged that the MS used abusive language against the doctor. “I was in doctors’ room. The MS came and told me to get out of the room. He abused me in front of my other colleagues,” he alleged. “I left the room without responding to him,” he said.
Shams alleged that the MS threatened him that he would lodge an FIR against him. “Then I went to his room then with two doctors,” he said.
Following the episode, the doctors at the hospital Thursday protested in solidarity with their colleague and condemned the language used by the hospital administrator. They protested against the abusive language used by the hospital head. They were carrying banners seeking end to use of such language against doctors.
However, on the contrary MS DH Hospital Pulwama, Dr Rashid Parra said that the doctor was sleeping on a bed at 11: 30 am and was listening to music.
“There was no body in the OPD. I took him out from that bed and told him to perform his professional duties,” he said. “He humiliated me,” the MS said. He refuted the allegations leveled by the doctor claiming that a doctor is a witness to it.
“He created a drama out of it and he knew he was not in the OPD. I have put up a report with the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and Directorate of Health Services Kashmir,” he said.
Meanwhile, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has also received a representation from consultant ENT who is posted at the hospital which has been in the news for bad reasons.
“It is unfortunate that MS has used abusive language against the consultant ENT,” President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said.
Pertinently, Society of Consultant Doctors (SCD) J&K has taken strong notice of the episode.
“We fully supported the stand taken by SCD. Such incidents are indecent and unexpected from administrators,” DAK said. DAK has expressed sympathy with the aggrieved doctor and also supports the demand of SCD for a thorough enquiry of the matter.