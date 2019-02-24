War never an option, give peace a chance: Farooq to India, Pak

Rising Kashmir NewsBanihal, Feb 23:
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that war unleashes countless miseries on people urging India and Pakistan to end hostiles.
While addressing a gathering at Banihal, Farooq said, “War with it bring destruction and it does not determine who is right, it only determines who is left. We have seen four wars in our state. If the war takes places, the matters will escalate and invite international notice. Is India ready to see the issue of Kashmir being racked up in United Nations Security Council?”
He said that any misadventure aimed at fiddling with the special status of J&K would have serious far reaching consequences for the state and the country.
“I pray that sanity prevails over the people at the helm of affairs in New Delhi. The situation demands de-escalation. The hostility between the two nations has held the development of both countries hostage, our state in particular always comes in the line of fire,” Farooq said.
While appreciating efforts of people of Banhihal in ensuring stranded Kashmir bound passengers all help, he said, “The resoluteness and unity with the people of Banihal who carried out relief operation for stranded Kashmir bound passengers is worth appreciation. I also congratulate the local wing of NC led by District President Ramban Sajad Shaheen which left no stone unturned to ensure all possible help to the stranded Kashmir bound passengers.”