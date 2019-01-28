The noise along the Line of Control and the International Border between India and Pakistan has once again become louder with shelling and firing reports reaching almost every day in the last couple of weeks. The two versions forwarded by Indian and Pakistan army are almost identical, at least in the content. Indian army has been claiming that after unprovoked firing on Indian posts the army retaliated. Similar claims are made by Pakistani troopers. Notwithstanding the veracity of claims and counter-claims, only one thing can be said for sure – that the belligerence on the LoC and the IB continues unabated. This is in no way acceptable given that the shelling in these regions have great impact on the lives of thousands of people living on the two sides of the divide. With the cross-border skirmishes becoming routine in the areas, a political objective like peace in the region becomes the casualty. For the troopers who are deployed there and far away from their homes, it may not strike them that the sabre rattling has a detrimental effect on the people, the residents. But the political executive behind them very well understand the predicament. As a matter of fact, former chief ministers of J&K including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have repeatedly urged on the Army and New Delhi to put down the guns, stop the combat and instead let the heads and hearts do the talking. The two armies have devised their own calendars showcasing the ceasefire violations and kill count on yearly basis. This is sheer non-sense and shows lack of good judgment on their part. Since the Uri attack that was carried out by militants in September 2016, the situation along LoC has remained strained and marked with frequent skirmishes. Besides the armed forces, dozens of civilians have been killed in the misadventures. The leaderships in both the countries have failed miserably to keep the combat-ready forces at back burner. Taking the front, they have already caused much damage to the tattered peace and disrupted the normal living conditions in the region. With the unabated military frenzy, the locals cannot have a minute’s relief in their own homes. If the two sides do not come to an understanding and stop the fighting, the intervention of a third arbitrator becomes a requisite. New Delhi and Islamabad have wasted too many opportunities to mend the fence. They may have lesser time to decide and settle issues on their own.