War calls for shutdown on Jan 21

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
Likening Gawkadal Massacre to the Jallianwala Bagh, Hurriyat (M) leader and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Political Party (PPP), Chairman, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War has called for a shutdown in the entire civil lines and adjoining areas on January 21, 2019 to mark the anniversary of Gawkadal martyrs.
“The entire Civil Lines area shall observe complete shutdown to commemorate the 29th anniversary of Gawkadal massacre,” said a PPP statement.
War urged International Human Rights Organization to set up an International Independent Tribunal to probe the Gawkadal Massacre so that the conspirators and perpetrators of this heinous crime are unmasked and punished under International Law.
He also appealed the people of Jammu and Kashmir to follow in letter and spirit the programs given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).