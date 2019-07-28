War and Wheels: A vicious cycle crushes us unabated

July 28, 2019 | Reyaz Ahmad Mir

Death, destruction and demolition are the worst kind of conflict choked atmosphere we have been raised and brought up. This has now turned to be normal phenomena in Kashmir. The unabated and alarming rate of killings in the midst of prolonged conflict is going on followed by the multi-dimensional fall out beyond any means of imagination and estimation.

Parallel to conflict related deaths, our dangerous roads and insensible driving too have emerged as monsters of death swallowing a huge chunk of people irrespective of age, gender or faith. The way killings are mourned and sympathy statements published in press without initiating any sincere conflict resolution process, the deaths occurring in daily Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) follow the same official apathy without any concrete mechanism to put in place to protect the lives from daily collisions and to save them from the intolerable trampling of wheels that has become a daily routine.

Deaths on roads are alarmingly higher in the politically unfortunate valley of Kashmir rather double than rest of the states. The situation depicts the grim and opaque scenario of the otherwise fair skinned people of this valley being killed in accidents - the way they have been consumed by turmoil and conflict. And more frankly, the deaths in RTA are now speedily over taking the deaths by arms and weapons. This demands to be given a due thought alongside the political concerns by the civil society groups, intellectuals and other vibrant organizations if they love Kashmirs in its truest sense.

Why people die in accidents in large numbers is a multi causal phenomenon. Both - the government and the people are equally responsible for letting the roads, vehicles and gorges (as lose reference to Malthusian theory of population) to act as "positive checks" on population. Both are watching the human blood being licked by dogs on roads. Both turn to be indifferent and are not moved to ponder over the uncounted value and huge respect of blood.

The reason is quite simple that we have seen the human bodies floating in the whirlpool of their own blood for the last nearly thirty years. We have been observing the chopped and distorted dead bodies with bleeding and bruising faces and broken bones. This has unconsciously made us stone hearted and indifferent in a gradual process. Now, nobody bothers the redness of the sky believed to be the indication of a murder somewhere which people truly used to mourn in absentia until the pre-90 era or before that. Though there was no proof or evidence of the murder still people felt it deeply.

The alarming increase in road accidents occur mostly due to insensible driving by the unfortunate people who force the death to open its mouth to devour them like a morsel in a wink. The wrong overtaking at wrong spots is sure to meet the accident. Higher the speed the higher would be the chances of death. On our roads, the experts assume, "if you drive at or below sixty, your vehicle is in your control and if you cross it, you are under the control of your vehicle with no security and certainty about the next moment". The obnoxious bike culture among youth doing stunts and dancing with death on roads often invites the catastrophe to them and more particularly to their parents and other near ones. This is unforgivable though preventable insanity but for the sane and wise only.

The shared horror being felt by common people is created by ‘Tippers’ and ‘Sumos’ plying on the roads harshly and roughly. They are always in hurry as if they are sent to protect the boarders in war like situations. Tippers are at the last end of the extremes and create havoc on roads and highways. Most of the passengers traveling in the high speed sumos remain mute over the rash driving instead they take prohibited naps or enjoy the music, net, calls and games on their smart mobile phones without minding the security risk they are being put at that moment. The disaster is horrific if the careless drivers themselves use mobile phones while driving.

Government agencies are equally responsible for the increasing number of road deaths in the valley. There is a tremendous addition of vehicles every month - disproportionate to the maintenance and widening of roads and deployment of traffic personals to check the irregularities. The untrained drivers often without legitimate driving licenses have made a huge entry in the system amid abnormal growth of vehicles. This hinders the regular checking and promotes the corruption of which the government is solely and directly accountable.

According to the official figures available with Regional Transport Office (RTO), Srinagar, about 5,000 new private vehicles are added to the roads in Kashmir every month and state has over 13 lakh vehicles with 6 lakh in the Valley alone (RK News, 10 Feb. 2017. In this mushroom growth of transport, apart from frequent traffic jams, four crimes have become quite visible:

(1) Bikers rush without helmets.

(2) Vehicle drivers drive without wearing seat belts.

(3) Use of mobile phones, and

(4) Bribe being taken by the traffic personals.

The deaths that have occurred at Srinagar - Jammu National Highway and vehicles felling into deep gorges more often by big shooting stones reflect the sheer negligence of the authorities who miserably fail to evolve a counter mechanism to safeguard the vehicles virtually traveling on the razor- edge. I have heard people saying that "pebble shooting is curbed and the shooters booked and blinded" but the stones and rocks crushing and pushing the travelers to the deep gorges of death, can't wake up the government to put the engineers on toes to come up with a protective mechanism. This is not impossible in the present arena of engineering marvel. The dilapidated condition and the all time vulnerability of the so called ‘high way’ puts travelers on thorns of death throughout the journey and make them feel that they are passing through the jaws of death till they reach their destiny. This is a poor men's only means of connectivity to travel to the rest of the world because they can't fly with the riches through airways that are unchecked of unbridled exorbitant fares. That is why there is a little concern and preference of its safety measures. And, the latest ban on free vehicular moment on this highway because of Amaranth Yatra is all time low the people are forced to experience with. We observe in this strange welfare state that there is no or little concept of foot-paths as various roads and path-ways have been raised without any consideration for pedestrians.

The glaring example to this context is the Srinagar- Bandipora district road which, apart from being in distress conditions for years together; most of its patches have only sharp edges as ‘foot- paths’ at maximum spots. I wonder over the engineering inefficiency of the road constructing agencies and at the same time the wonders can be expressed over the daily escapes of common pedestrians, cyclists and school going children. Only miracles can protect them from the crushing wheels.

The government even fails in checking the small de-regulation of overloading and in removing the unauthorized speed breakers and the absence of fool- proof road safety regulations considerably adds to the causes of accidents and mishaps in the valley. Furthermore, the people in themselves have to be decisive and wise to reach their destination with minimum human loss. On the one hand, we are being confronted with people who are enough strong to carry out their operations with ‘muscles and might’ and on the other, the roads we daily travel on are proving to be death-traps only. We are consumed, crushed and crumbled; unabated by both- the war and the wheels.

reyazmir58@gmail.com