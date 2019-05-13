About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 13, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Waqf generated Rs 83 crore donation in four years

Rs 4.68 from bank interests, Rs 67 lakhs from insurance claims

In past four financial years, the Jammu and Kashmir Board for Muslim Specified Waqf has generated a donation receipts of Rs 83 crores and 36 lakhs from the different assets and incomes.
Out of a total donation, at least Rs 5.36 crores are has been generated from Bank interest and insurance claims—Rs 4.68 crores from bank interest and Rs 67 lakhs from insurance claims.
This information was revealed Public Information Officer (PIO) of J&K Muslim Waqf Board Ajaz Ahmad Mir in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) application filed by the activist M M Shuja.
From donation in cash, a total amount of Rs 4134.47 lakhs were generated from the sale of coupons, cash from safes, Sadqa Zakat and other receipts by the Waqf board.
Likewise, the Waqf board has generated Rs 1557.16 lakhs from the license fee from shops, buildings, rooms, Chapri Faroshan (Ground rent) and rent of bedding, utensils, car parking, house rent and premium and licence fee.
From donation in kind, a sum of a total Rs 977.99 lakhs have been generated from Jinsi receipts and Qurbani (hides) skins.
Similarly, from the agricultural assets, the Waqf board has generated a sum of Rs 305.10 Lakh from land, gardens and firewood.
From the educational institutes, the board has generated Rs 685.48 lakhs from Bibi Halima College, Bus/Matador, printing and tuition and admission fee.
The other income of Rs 675.83 Lakhs has been generated in terms of Bank interest, old material, indent fee, sale of timber, Qarzai Mulazimeen (Debt heads), ambulance vehicles, insurance claim, compensation of SMC and minority affairs.
In the financial year 2014-15 a total amount of Rs 1940.64 lakhs were generated; Rs 2130.31 lakhs in the financial year 2015-16; Rs 1740.51 Lakhs from 2016-17 and Rs 2524.56 in the financial year 2017-18.

