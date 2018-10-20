Wanton loot of minerals goes unabated in Pulwama

‘Backtracking of admin from auctioning of minerals cause huge loss, paves way to extraction mafia’
‘Backtracking of admin from auctioning of minerals cause huge loss, paves way to extraction mafia’
Javid SofiPulwama:
The backtracking of authorities from auctioning of minor mineral sites in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district has caused a huge loss to state exchequer and paved way for wanton loot of minerals through illegal extraction.
Officials from Geology and Mining Department, Pulwama informed Rising
Kashmir that district auction committee was constituted under chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama in September of 2017 and subsequently 39 mineral sites were listed for auction through competitive bidding in November of same year.
The officials added that five bidders emerged successful for extraction of minerals from five different mineral sites in Pulwama and half of total bid amount was collected from the successful bidders as CDR-cash deposited at recall.
“Around rupees 10 million were received from these five bidders as CDR and afterwards letters of intent for extraction of minor minerals were handed over to them by director geology and mining, Srinagar in December, 2017,” the officials said, adding that letters of intent were given to the bidders after furnishing mining plans and environmental clearance.
Official documents concerning the auction of mineral blocks in Pulwama read that successful bidders were prevented from extraction of minerals from sites leased to them after the chairman of the district auction committee imposed a blanket ban on mining of all sorts from river Jhelum from Pujteng to Pampore and in Nallah Rambiara. The documents read that one bidder approached the court and other bidders have been making rounds of Geology and Mining department pleading before authorities to allow them extract minerals from auctioned sites or release their deposited amount along with bank interest.
The officials from Geology and Mining department said that they not only lost huge amount interms of bidding but also lost millions in terms of yearly royalty, which they used to collect from miners.
“There is a blanket ban on mining so we can’t collect royalty from miners,” the officials said, adding that they collected around 6 million rupees as royalty on minor minerals in 2016 and in 2017 it was around rupees 7 million. “This year we can’t collect anything due to the blanket ban, though illegal extraction is rampant in various areas of Pulwama. The minimum we can do is to ask police for registering cases against illegal miners but they too don’t cooperate. We can watch like tooth less tigers,” the officials said.
Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, G. M Dar, who is the chairman of district auction Committee, said that one successful bidder was granted permission for extraction but he caused huge destruction to the water bodies. He said that they used heavy machines for extraction of minerals which damaged river banks. “The extraction was stopped and auctioning of minerals sites was halted because unscientific extraction will cause irreparable loss to our water bodies, he said, adding that Geology and Mining department was asked to furnish mining plan and environment impact assessment report, which they didn’t,” he said, adding that they have reports about illegal mining. “The district administration will go tough against illegal miners,” he said, adding that CDR of bidders will be refunded.