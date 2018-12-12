Want to keep communal forces away: Congress Sarpanch candidate

Javid SofiPulwama:
Congress Sarpanch candidate from Pinglina Panchayat halqa of Kakapora block in restive South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday said that the sole aim to fight election was to keep communal forces away.
He said that BJP fielded a candidate, Omkarnath Razdan, for Sarpanch election. “People of Kashmir know the communal agenda of BJP, so the villagers from Pinglina decided to stop them from taking root at the grassroots level of governance.”
"I am thankful to my fellow villagers who came out of their houses to cast their vote for the sake of secularism despite prevailing uncertainty," he said, adding people voted only to stop communal forces to implement Nagpur agenda in their village to cause division among people on the basis of religion.
A total of 72 votes were polled in Panchayat halqa Pinglina out of 3500 eligible votes.
Of these 48 votes were polled at polling station in Pinglina and 24 votes were casted thorough postal ballot, poll officials informed.
The officials informed that Congress candidate has won the election by 24 votes.
In Kakapora block one Sarpanch and two panchwere elected unopposed, the other constituencies remained vacant. In Awantipora block, 4 Sarpanch and 5 Panch were elected unopposed. Other constituencies remained vacant