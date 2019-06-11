Want death penalty for accused: Victim’s father

June 11, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Family to file appeal against acquittal of one of accused

Disappointed over the Pathankot court judgement, the adopted father of the Kathua rape and murder victim said they wanted death penalty to the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“The family wanted death penalty for heartless killers. They killed humanity and should not have been spared,” adopted father of the victim told Rising Kashmir.

The family as part of their annual migration calendar is on move towards Kargil.

“Awarding life imprisonment to three culprits and five years prison to three others is not sufficient. All the culprits should have been given exemplary punishment,” he told Rising Kashmir on phone from remote area in Marwah in Kishtwar district, where he alongwith his livestock is on move.

“My daughter was light of our eyes. She was innocent and snatched by the criminals who have no human heart,” he said.

He said he was in contact with Advocate Mubeen Farooqi and they would be filing an appeal in the court to challenge acquittal of one of the accused Vishal, who is son of main accused Sanji Ram.

Uncle of the victim told Rising Kashmir said mother of the victim has left for Wadwan in Kishtwar by foot alongwith the relatives and horses.

“Yesterday, she left for Wadwan from village Shangus in Nowgam (Anantnag) with other relatives. She will go to Kargil. From Anantnag, it will take eight days to reach Wadwan and from Wadwan it will take them 10 more days to visit Kargil,” he said.

He said all the family members would meet on Zanskar road in Kargil of Ladakh in a month.

The house of the victim at Rasana village is being guarded by policemen.