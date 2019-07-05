Wanihama middle school finishes second

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governement Middle School Wanihama Payeen Department of Physical Education and Sports participated in inter-school under-14 football tournament.

It secured second position in this competition.

The school participated in all inter-school competition which were organized by zone Gulab Bagh.

The school team was led by its Sport Head Ashiq Hussain Bhat.

Ashiq said it was imposible without the support of Headmaster and all other dedicated staff members