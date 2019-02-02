Wani quits Govt services, to join PDP

Srinagar, Feb 01 :
Top trade unionist of Jammu and Kashmir and President Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) on Friday submitted volunteer retirement from the government services and resigned from the basic membership of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF), Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC) and Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC).
Wani would join Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and contest the forthcoming elections from north Kashmir.
Qayoom Wani while local news agency said that he has submitted volunteer retirement from the services and has also resigned from the basic membership of forums he was heading including JKTF, TJAC and EJAC, today to join PDP.
Wani said that the decision to join politics is aimed to serve people of the society in general. He added that he will contest the upcoming parliamentary elections from north Kashmir. He further said that the deliberation with PDP was going on and they are deciding modalities and there will be a breakthrough over his joining soon, possibly on Saturday.
After recent dissensions in the PDP, Wani's joining will be a major boost for the party.
In view of Wani's joining, PDP Patron and Member of Parliament, Muzaffar Hussain Baigh will hold a press conference in Jammu at 11:30 on Saturday. (KNS)