Wani demands shifting of political prisoners to Kashmir

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed serious concern about the deteriorating health conditions of political leaders and prisoners in jails outside the State due to alleged ill treatment of the jail authorities.

In a statement on Monday Wani said that treating political prisoners from Kashmir as criminals will have serious repercussions. He urged upon the authorities to shift Kashmiri political prisoners from outside jails to Kashmir so that their families could have a sigh of relief from mental trauma.

PDP leader also condemned the alleged repeated harassment of the family members of Hurriyat leaders by NIA. He urged upon the state and central governments to have the tolerance to listen to the voices of dissent which, according to Wani is the the only way forward to resolve the issues.

Wani said that using mussel power to curb dissent has always proved counterproductive. KNS