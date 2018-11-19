Wangchuk, Gitangli deliver lecture on innovation, entrepreneurship at BGSBU ,

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 18:
Ramon Magsaysay awardee, Sonam Wangchuk and .Gitangli JB ,Founding CEO HIAL, delivered lectures on innovations and entrepreneurship at Baba Ghulam shah Badshah University.
According to a BGSBU spokesman, while speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Javed Musarrat said that educational institutions have an important role to harness innovative thinking among the young men and women.
Prof Musarrat said that purpose of education is to enable sustainable development of the society which is not possible without innovations.
He said that BGSB University is marching towards excellence in education and research by promoting an environment of creativity and innovative thinking amoung the students and scholars.
It is pertinent to mention here that BGSB University has been recently selected by MHRD for setting up institutional innovation council, the spokesman added.
Wangchuk while addressing the students shared his thoughts and life story about turning problems into opportunities and innovating using the simplest principles of science and technology to make life easier on earth.
He said that for innovations one needs to have passion for finding solutions.
He further said that there is a unique joy when the right solution works for a problem that was waiting to be addressed.
In his address, he said that every solution needs to be simple then the problem, that is where the beauty of a good solution lies. He highlighted that how with simplest science and technology he has been able to find solutions particularly to the problems related to climate change and education in Ladakh.
In her lecture, Gitangli JB , founding CEO of Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh highlighted the importance of social entrepreneurship for the betterment of human society.
While sharing her experiences, she said that learning is a life long process and it never ends. She further said that purpose of education should be life long learning to become innovators , contributors and entrepreneurs.
She also discussed the various strategies to become a successful entrepreneur.
On the occasion, she highlighted the vision for developing Himalayan institute of Alternatives, Ladkah as a centre of excellence in education and innovations.
Earlier, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Zarri, registrar of the University welcomed the guests. In his welcome address Dr. Zarri expressed his profound joy and pleasure for hosting Mr. Sonam Wangchuk and Ms. Gintagli JB in BGSBU, the spokesman added.
He said that BGSBU is committed to develop innovative acumen and creativity among the young men and women and such interactions would only strengthen the vision of the University towards human development.
Prof. Iqbal Parwez , Dean Academic Affairs presented the vote of thanks. In his address he thanked the speakers for their gracious presence at BGSBU.
Prof. Iqbal said that such interactions are important for motivation and knowledge sharing to develop innovative temperament among the students and scholars of the University. , Directors , HODs , Faculty Members and large number of students were present on the occasion. Proceedings of the program were conducted by Ana Frakhanda, Assistant professor SOET, the official added.