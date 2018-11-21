Wangchuk delivers lecture on Innovation at BGSBU

Gitangli spoke on entrepreneurship
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 21:
Ramon Magsaysay awardee Sonam Wangchuk and Gitangali JB , Founding CEO HIAL delivered lectures on innovations and entrepreneurship at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University. Speaking on the occasion Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Javed Musarrat said that educational institutions have an important role to harness innovative thinking among the young men and women of the nation. Prof Musarrat said that the purpose of education is to enable sustainable development of the society which is not possible without innovations. He said that BGSB University is marching towards excellence in education and research by promoting an environment of creativity and innovative thinking among the students and scholars. It is pertinent to mention here that BGSB University has been recently selected by MHRD for setting up institutional innovation council. Sonam Wangchuk while addressing the students, shared his thoughts and life story about turning problems into opportunities and innovating using the simplest principles of science and technology to make life easier on earth. He said that for innovations one needs to have a passion for finding solutions. He further said that there is a unique joy when the right solution works for a problem that was waiting to be addressed. In his address, he said that every solution needs to be simple then the problem that is where the beauty of a good solution lies. In a thought-provoking lecture, Sonam highlighted that how with simplest science and technology he has been able to find solutions particularly to the problems related to climate change and education in Ladakh. In her lecture Gitangli JB , founding CEO of Himalayan Institute of Alternative, Ladakh highlighted the importance of social entrepreneurship for the betterment of human society. While sharing her experiences she said that learning is a lifelong process and it never ends. She further said that Purpose of education should be lifelong learning to become innovators, contributors and entrepreneurs. She also discussed the various strategies to become a successful entrepreneur. On the occasion, she highlighted the vision for developing Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladkah as a centre of excellence in education and innovations. Earlier, Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Zarri, registrar of the University welcomed the guests. In his welcome address, Dr Zarri expressed his profound joy and pleasure for hosting Sonam Wangchuk and Gintagli JB in BGSBU. He said that BGSBU is committed to developing innovative acumen and creativity among young men and women and such interactions would only strengthen the vision of the University towards human development. Prof. Iqbal Parwez , Dean Academic Affairs presented the vote of thanks. In his address, he thanked the speakers for their gracious presence at BGSBU. Prof Iqbal said that such interactions are important for motivation and knowledge sharing to develop innovative temperament among the students and scholars of the University. Directors, HODs, Faculty Members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Proceedings of the program were conducted by Ana Frakhanda, Assistant Professor SOET.