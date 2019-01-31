Wamiq Farooq killing: Nine years on, justice eludes family, says Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday said justice continues to elude the family of Wamiq Farooq who was killed after a tear gas shell hit him in Srinagar in 2010.
Taking to Twitter, Mirwaiz said the 13 year old, Wamiq, then a class 7 student, was killed when a teargas shell fired by police hit him nine years ago.
“Justice eludes him till this day! His grieved father and many others like him relentlessly continue their fight to seek justice for the brutal killings of their loved ones,” Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.
Wamiq’s death in January 2010 was the beginning of the street unrest in 2010 in the Valley in which nearly 100 people were killed in forces action on protestors.
(File picture)